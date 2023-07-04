Poor roads, waterlogging plague PGI’s Gol Market

The poor condition of roads and waterlogging, particularly in the vicinity of Gol market, is causing inconvenience to patients seeking treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The recent rainfall has further escalated the problem. HT Image

The waterlogging cause by the rain is a concern for the patients, their attendants as well as the institute’s staff.

The institute had faced similar situation during the rainy season last year. The matter was recently brought to the attention of state health minister Bharti Pawar during her visit to the institute. The administration, during a press conference about her visit, assured prompt resolution of the issue.

Janak Raj, a patient’s relative who was navigating the waterlogged road on his bicycle, said , “The road’s state makes it challenging to cross. My bicycle got stuck in a water-filled pothole and I nearly lost my balance.”

A senior official from hospital’s engineering department said that the construction work underway in the campus is the reason behind the road’s state and waterlogging. Heavy traffic is damaging the road, especially that for the construction of neurosciences and mother-child centres, the official added.

He said that recarpeting of the road is delayed owing to the rainy season and authorities are monitoring the situation.