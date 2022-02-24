Poor road conditions leave Panchkula residents fuming

Poor road conditions across sectors has made life difficult for residents of Panchkula. Riders have to be extra cautious while travelling on city roads, with three to four-foot-deep potholes being commonplace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, meanwhile, has now announced that the municipal corporation (MC) is set to commence recarpeting again at an approximate cost of ₹25 crore from the first week of March.

He said the work will begin in the first week of March, adding “Work will begin from the road leading to Shimla highway in front of Command Hospital. Then we will move to the repair of roads in Sector 6.”

Roads around Ashiana, Sector 20, and Sector 21 are also expected to be recarpeted, as will the roads leading from Peer Dargah to Kalka-Zirakpur highway, Singhdwar and Command Hospital.

Notably, this is the first recarpeting project in nearly six years. At least five tenders for the recarpeting have already been allotted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents, through letters to various authorities on multiple occasions, have expressed their utter helplessness, alleging the administration was only doing shoddy repair jobs to cover up the issue.

Speaking on the issue, Citizen Welfare Association president SK Nayar said, “The inner roads of all sectors are in pathetic shape. There are potholes and broken patches everywhere.”

He added that the associations have written to the authorities several times, but their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON