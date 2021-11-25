Poppy seeds do not come under NDPS Act ambit, rules high court

The high court has ordered release of 70 quintals of poppy seed seized by Haryana Police in 2017 from a factory in Kundli area of Sonepat.

The high court bench of justice Jaishree Thakur observed that it is clear that poppy seed has been excluded from the definition of “poppy straw” as the same is used in food and Indian sweets or made into oil, which is largely used for culinary and lighting purposes after it is de-husked.

The court was dealing with a plea from one Deepak, who had challenged the May 2019 order of a trial court in which application for release of poppy seeds was dismissed. The 70,950kg of seed was seized in connection with an FIR registered on July 4, 2017, in Sonepat after alleged recovery of poppy husk weighing 2,140kg from a truck, which as per police came out of factory where the seed was later found.

The trial court had maintained that there is strong suspicion that the accused were involved in manufacturing poppy husk by bringing raw material in the factory and dismissed the application.

In high court, the petitioner had argued they were doing a legal business in the factory in which dalhan, rice, food grain, poppy seeds and oil seeds were processed. The recovery of poppy seeds does not come under the ambit of NDPS Act and the same is not required by the police any more. It was submitted that poppy seeds are perishable in nature and will be spoiled with the passage of time.

The court took note of earlier judgments in which it was observed that except for the seed, all other parts of the plant of the species Papaver would fall under the banned “poppy straw” terms.

The court while ordering the release said that under these circumstances, the order passed by the trial court cannot be held “good in the eyes of law” and quashed the same.

However, the court added that the matter has been decided about ‘superdari’ of poppy seeds and not on merits of the FIR on recovery of poppy husk.