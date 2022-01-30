Possibilities can never be ruled out: Jai Ram on HP cabinet reshuffle

A day after he called on Bharatiya Janata Party’s national chief JP Nadda in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday hinted towards a long-waited cabinet rejig.

“Possibilities can never be ruled out,” Jai Ram told reporters in Shimla on the sidelines of a prize distribution function at Gaiety Theatre.

He had met several Union ministers in Delhi during his two-day tour. “The leadership is busy with elections in five states. I have discussed the issue with them. The matter will be discussed again after elections are over,” Jai Ram said when asked about the cabinet reshuffle.

Speculation of cabinet reshuffle had been rife after the party suffered electoral reverses in the bypolls to three assemblies – Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Fatehpur – and Mandi parliamentary seat from where former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s widow Pratibha Singh trounced Kargil war hero Khushal Thakur. Neither party chief Suresh Kashyap nor chief minister Jai Ram Thakur owned direct responsibility of the defeat.

Rather, the party blamed a wave of sympathy for the late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh for the BJP’s defeat in Mandi. Infighting and inflation had cost the BJP the four seats in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP had made its ministers in-charge of the elections in three assemblies and one parliamentary segment.

Jai Ram in 2017 had left two vacancies in his 11-member cabinet. BJP’s Mandi legislator Anil Sharma, who took the oath with nine other ministers on The Ridge, was made to give up his cabinet berth after the Congress fielded his son Ashray Sharma against sitting Lok Sabha member Ramswaroop Sharma in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Ramswaroop Sharma was found dead at his official residence in New Delhi in March last year. His death necessitated the by-election to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

It was in July 2020 that Jai Ram inducted into his cabinet three ministers — Nurpur legislator Rakesh Pathania, Ghumarwein legislator Rajendra Garg and Paonta legislator Sukhram Chaudhary. He had also changed the portfolios of his cabinet colleagues then. Health minister Vipin Parmar gave up his cabinet berth in February 2020. He was appointed Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

In January 2020, Speaker Rajeev Bindal resigned from the post and was later appointed as the state’s party chief. He was later removed from the post after his name cropped up in medical equipment purchase scam.

Shikhar samman conferred

Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said his government was committed to conserving the rich culture, heritage and literature of the state.

He conferred Shikhar Samman, Kala Samman, Sahitya Purskar, Swaichchhik Sanstha Samman, and Chamba Rumal Pahari Chiktrakala Samman at an event at Gaiety Theatre. Jai Ram honoured Acharya Keshav Sharma with Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shikhar Sahitya Samman-2017 and OC Handa with Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shikhar Sahitya Samman-2018 for their outstanding contribution in the field of literature.

Similarly, Mohan Rathore was given Maharaja Sansar Chand Shikhar Kala Samman-2017 while Dinesh Kumari was given this award for the year 2018 for their outstanding contribution in the field of art and promotion of Chamba rumal, respectively. They were given cash prize of ₹1 lakh each and a citation.

Jai Ram Thakur gave away Sardar Sobha Singh Lalit Kala Award for the year 2016 to Prof Him Chatterji. Education and language, art and culture minister Govind Singh Thakur presented Sardar Sobha Singh Lalit Kala Award for 2017 to Nand Lal Thakur and for 2018 to Khimi Ram for their contributions in their respective fields. Jwala Prasad Sharma was awarded Manohar Singh Nishpadan Kala Samman for 2016, Sanjay Sood for the year 2017 and SD Kashyap was awarded this award for the year, 2018. They were awarded cash prize of ₹51,000 each and a citation.

