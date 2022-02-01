Pouring of concrete around trees: Court attaches LIT chairman’s salary, issues bailable warrant

The court of civil judge (senior division) Harsimranjit Singh on Tuesday ordered attachment of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramaniam’s salary and issued a bailable warrant for the next hearing with a surety of ₹5,000 following his failure to comply with the court’s last directions.

During the January 12 hearing of a petition—filed by the Council of Engineers, for getting the concrete poured around trees in parts of the city removed—the court had ordered the LIT chairman, the Municipal Corporation commissioner, and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) chief administrator to appear before the court on Tuesday.

MC superintending engineer Rahul Gagneja appeared in place of the MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, while the divisional engineer of GLADA Navneet Kamboj had sought relief from appearing as he had been deputed as a returning officer for the upcoming assembly elections.

On Tuesday, the court directed the representatives of MC and GLADA to file an action-taken report as authorities claimed that they have already acted upon the complaint.

But with no representation for LIT, the court ordered the attachment of the chairman’s salary and issued the bailable warrant.

Speaking on the same, LIT chairman cited miscommunication about the timings as the reason for the absence, saying “I have already directed the officials to comply with the orders of NGT and we will move an application seeking withdrawal of the orders regarding attachment of salary on Wednesday.”

“We will also appear before the court for the February 22 hearing and submit our reply, while also seeking involvement of the forest department in the process. A survey should be conducted in the city and a standard operating procedure should be framed in this regard,” he added.

Council of Engineers president Kapil Arora said the petition had been filed to ensure execution of the National Green Tribunal’s orders to remove the interlocking tiles and concrete, which the roots, poured around trees in parts of the city.

CRAMAT app launched for residents

The members of non-governmental organisation Public Action Committee launched a CRAMAT app for residents, through which they can submit a complaint on witnessing tree roots being covered with cement or interlocking tiles.

The app’s developer, Jaskirat Singh said the app was earlier used by the MC, but will now be relaunched for residents. NGO member Kuldeep Khaira said they will take up complaints filed using the app in the court during the hearing.