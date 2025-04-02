Power bills to see a jump in Haryana

Domestic consumers in Haryana will have to pay more for electricity with the power regulator ordering a hike in the power tariff for 2025-26 financial year. As per the revised power tariff ordered by Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), domestic consumers will have to pay 20 paise per unit more for energy consumed upto 100 units in two-kilowatt (kw) load category effective from April 1 . (HT File)

For consumers having a load of upto five kw (this would also include the 2 kw load category), the tariff for consuming 150 units has been increased by 20 paisa from ₹2.75 per unit to ₹2.95 per unit. The tariff for consuming 150-300 units will be ₹5.25 per unit, ₹6.45 per unit for 301-500 units and ₹7.10 per unit for above 500 units.

For consumers having a load of more than five kw, the tariff for consuming 0-500 units will be ₹6.50 per unit, ₹7.15 per unit for 501-1000 units and ₹7.50 for above 1,000 units of power consumed. The regulator justified the hike by stating that due to the inadequacy of the available cross-subsidy, it is left with the option to re-align the domestic sector tariff to garner some additional revenue to bridge the revenue gap to the extent possible in the domestic category.

The regulator in its order pertaining to determination of aggregate revenue requirement and tariff for 2025- 26 said that an unaddressed revenue gap of ₹3,262 crore has emerged in the 2025-26 fiscal largely on account of increase in power purchase cost caused by inflationary factors.

“Resultantly, the tariff is required to be realigned to garner about ₹3,262 crore. Power purchase costs including operations and maintenance expenses are increasing due to average inflation rate. There is no corresponding tariff hike in the last seven years,’’ the regulator said.

The Commission has also increased the tariff for high tension industry consumers by 30 paise per kilovolt-amperes hours (KvAh) and 10-20 paisa per KvAh for LT industry consumers. The state government will continue to provide subsidised power to the farm sector.