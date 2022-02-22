Power privatisation: Chandigarh electricity dept employees on 3-day strike

With the Chandigarh administration failing to persuade the UT Powermen Union to withdraw their call for a three-day strike against privatisation, the city residents are headed for power pangs from Monday midnight, going by the past experience.

Due to the strike, most of the electricity department staff will be unavailable for repairs and maintenance besides for redressing public grievances in case there is power disruption. Even as the administration has assured the citizens that necessary arrangements have been made to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply, similar strikes in the past have left many parts of the city powerless for hours.

On Monday, UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting with the union, and assured them that the Centre would be apprised about their grievances regarding power privatisation. However, the union refused to budge, calling the meeting “too little, too late”.

Its general secretary, Gopal Dutt Joshi, said, “For the last two years, we have been protesting, but today was the first time the administration heard our grievances. But this is too little, too late. We have no option but to register our protest against power privatisation through a three-day strike.”

The Union has given a call for a three-day work strike from Tuesday, with a threat to extend it indefinitely in case the privatisation move is not stopped. The agitating employees fear that the department’s privatisation will lead to a change in their service conditions, and also warn of higher power tariffs for residents.

“The Chandigarh administration has always been sympathetic to the genuine demands of electricity employees and there is no reason for any strike. The employees are, therefore, advised to attend duty,” said a UT administration spokesperson.

Contingency measures

According to the administration, 36 electricians from the electrical wing of the engineering department have been deputed at 13 complaint centres. Senior department officials have also been deputed at different substations for the entire duration of the 72-hour strike.

“The public can contact various complaint centres in their area for electricity complaints, if any. They can also contact the established control rooms. They should immediately call police (at 0172-2703242, 2740475 or 4639999) if they spot anyone trying to disturb power supply,” stated the spokesperson.

For ensuring uninterrupted water supply, even the MC has put a contingency plan in action. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “We have made full preparations for regular water supply for the convenience of residents in case of failure or breakdown of electricity to the waterworks. All generators have been kept ready along with stock of fuel at all eight waterworks in the city. Seventeen water tankers will also be kept on standby.”

Cong, AAP, FOSWAC back union

Not just different national and state-level employee unions, even opposition parties and resident welfare associations have come out in support of the protesting powermen.

Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla said: “The Congress is in principle opposed to sale of profit-making electricity department. It has been consistently running in profits, even when its tariff is among the lowest in the country.” Aam Aadmi Party local unit chief Prem Garg said: “We support fully the union and demand that the privatisation of a profit-making entity should stop.”

Pankaj Gupta, chief spokesperson,Federation Of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said: “We sympathise with the demands of the union and their call for strike. The union was left with no option. It is the duty of the administration to manage this situation so that people are not harassed.”

