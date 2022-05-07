Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pratibha a dummy president: Himachal BJP co-incharge
Pratibha a dummy president: Himachal BJP co-incharge

Himachal Pradesh BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon took a dig at the Congress, saying how could a party that can’t decide on its national president run a state like Himachal
Himachal Pradesh BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon addressing a press conference in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on May 07, 2022 03:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon on Friday took a dig at the Congress, saying how could a party that can’t decide on its national president run a state.

Addressing a press conference here, Tandon dismissed the Congress’ charge that the Jai Ram Thakur-led government was controlled remotely by Delhi.

“In fact, it is the Himachal Congress that is being remote-controlled by the high command, which is also reflected in the new state body appointed by the party. Pratibha Singh is nothing but a dummy president,” he claimed.

He said the Congress appointed one president and four working presidents in a small state like Himachal, which shows that this party was a sinking ship.

Hitting out at the AAP, Tandon said there was a total chaos in Punjab and Delhi under the AAP rule.

“The AAP model is an utter failure. In frustration, the AAP governments are now trying to frame BJP leaders in false cases,” he alleged.

On the Congress targeting the BJP government over inflation, he said it (inflation) was a global issue. “The Congress is the mother of scams and corruption. Our government has zero-tolerance for corruption,” he added.

