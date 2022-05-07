Pratibha a dummy president: Himachal BJP co-incharge
Himachal Pradesh BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon on Friday took a dig at the Congress, saying how could a party that can’t decide on its national president run a state.
Addressing a press conference here, Tandon dismissed the Congress’ charge that the Jai Ram Thakur-led government was controlled remotely by Delhi.
“In fact, it is the Himachal Congress that is being remote-controlled by the high command, which is also reflected in the new state body appointed by the party. Pratibha Singh is nothing but a dummy president,” he claimed.
He said the Congress appointed one president and four working presidents in a small state like Himachal, which shows that this party was a sinking ship.
Hitting out at the AAP, Tandon said there was a total chaos in Punjab and Delhi under the AAP rule.
“The AAP model is an utter failure. In frustration, the AAP governments are now trying to frame BJP leaders in false cases,” he alleged.
On the Congress targeting the BJP government over inflation, he said it (inflation) was a global issue. “The Congress is the mother of scams and corruption. Our government has zero-tolerance for corruption,” he added.
Union ministry of education moots ₹1,103-cr boost for Punjab under Samagra Shiksha scheme
The Union ministry of education (MoE) has proposed an outlay of ₹1,102.91 crore for Punjab for the financial year 2022-23 under the flagship Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education. The ministry has earmarked ₹707.73 crore for elementary education and ₹378.62 crore for secondary education whereas ₹16.55 crore has been proposed for teacher education, besides the State Council for Education Research and Training and the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).
Janta budget: Industry seeks focus on infra development, reduced taxes
Better infrastructure of focal points, attracting investors by reducing taxes, employment generation, and adaptation of technology were some of the suggestions raised by representatives of the industry during a meeting with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema over 'janta budget' on Friday. Cheema sought suggestions from the Ludhiana industry regarding the budget for 2022-23. The newly formed AAP government is seeking public opinion terming the exercise 'janta budget'.
Only ‘Amritdhari’ members can vote in CKD polls: Akal Takht
Two days ahead of the presidential elections of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday issued a directive to the returning officers to ensure that only “Amritdhari” members can cast their votes. The death of president Nirmal Singh necessitated the elections scheduled on May 8. After his death, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar became the officiating president of the CKD.
Daylight robbery at Amritsar bank, ₹6 lakh snatched at gunpoint
Four masked men robbed a bank in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. The robbers took away around ₹6 lakh at gunpoint from the Central Bank of India branch near The Mall of Amritsar. They robbed the bank after making the employees and customers hostage. The incident took place on one of the busiest roads of Amritsar, opposite the famous mall in the city, during broad daylight.
Punjab, Haryana should extend support to PU: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, on Friday while highlighting the need for closer interaction between universities and the government said both Punjab and Haryana governments should extend all the support to Panjab University. Naidu was addressing the 69th annual convocation of PU where 828 PhD degrees were awarded. The annual convocation was held after a gap of two years at PU due to the pandemic.
