Pratibha may be royalty, but I’m a common man, says Jai Ram

After Congress’ Himachal unit chief Pratibha Singh called Jai Ram’s door-to-door visits to invite people to the Garib Kalyan Sammelan unbecoming of a CM, he professed himself to be a common man rather than royalty.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, accompanied by local BJP workers, had visited Holy Lodge the private residence of Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh for the Garib Kalyan Sammelan to be held on The Ridge on Sunday. Pratibha had later said that it was below dignity of a chief minister to go from door to door to invite people.”

Retaliating, the CM said, “I fulfilled my responsibility as a common man. Why can the chief minister not visit the common man’s house. How does it lower my dignity? In a democracy, the common man is also important. They (Pratibha Singh) may think otherwise as their background is different, but I come from a common background. I have an everlasting relationship with the common man,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Shimla on the eighth anniversary of the NDA government. He will hold a roadshow, interact with beneficiaries and later address a rally on The Ridge.