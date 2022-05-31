Pratibha may be royalty, but I’m a common man, says Jai Ram
After Congress’ Himachal unit chief Pratibha Singh called Jai Ram’s door-to-door visits to invite people to the Garib Kalyan Sammelan unbecoming of a CM, he professed himself to be a common man rather than royalty.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, accompanied by local BJP workers, had visited Holy Lodge the private residence of Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh for the Garib Kalyan Sammelan to be held on The Ridge on Sunday. Pratibha had later said that it was below dignity of a chief minister to go from door to door to invite people.”
Retaliating, the CM said, “I fulfilled my responsibility as a common man. Why can the chief minister not visit the common man’s house. How does it lower my dignity? In a democracy, the common man is also important. They (Pratibha Singh) may think otherwise as their background is different, but I come from a common background. I have an everlasting relationship with the common man,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Shimla on the eighth anniversary of the NDA government. He will hold a roadshow, interact with beneficiaries and later address a rally on The Ridge.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
