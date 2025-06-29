Pratibha Singh ready to continue as HP Congress chief for 2nd term

As the Congress high command continues its search for a new Himachal Pradesh unit president, the incumbent Pratibha Singh has expressed her willingness to take on the role for a second term. Pratibha Singh also voiced concern over the prolonged delay in restructuring the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), which has remained inactive since November 6, 2024. (HT File)

“If the Congress high command entrusts me with this responsibility again, I will serve with full dedication and loyalty to strengthen the organisation,” Singh said while speaking to reporters at a function in Shimla on Saturday.

Singh highlighted her past commitment, saying, “I have previously fulfilled the responsibilities given by the high command with complete loyalty.”

Her remarks come just days after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu publicly backed her reappointment. On June 25, Sukhu said he had “no objection” to Singh continuing as the state party chief, adding, “She has done good work as president. If the party retains her, I support the decision.”

Pratibha Singh also voiced concern over the prolonged delay in restructuring the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), which has remained inactive since November 6, 2024. On that day, party president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the HPCC, along with all district and block units. Although Singh was retained as president, the organisation has yet to be reconstituted.

“No organisational appointments have been made in the past seven months, which is weakening the party,” Singh noted. She stressed that the delay is causing confusion among party workers and eroding grassroots strength.

She further said the high command’s decision is final, but urged swift action. “The organisation should be announced soon so that workers can feel energised again. State in-charge Rajani Patil has assured us that the reconstitution will happen shortly.”

The Congress is expected to follow its “one man, one post” principle while revamping the state unit.

With panchayat elections due later this year in Himachal, Singh emphasised the urgency of having a functional party structure.

Statue unveiling postponed on request of party high command

Singh also announced that the unveiling of a statue of her late husband and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, initially scheduled for June 23, 2025, on the Ridge in Shimla, has been postponed.

“The programme was deferred at the request of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, all of whom have agreed to attend the ceremony later,” she said. “Their presence will send a strong message that the Congress honours its senior leaders and their legacy.”