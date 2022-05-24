Pratibha Singh seeks special package for Himachal

Demanding a special package for Himachal, state Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t fulfilled promises and announcements made to the people of the state in his eight-year tenure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interacting with the media at state Congress headquarters Rajiv Bhawan, Pratibha claimed that whenever the Prime Minister goes on a tour of any state, he announces something for that particular state but has forgotten to provide any special help to Himachal, the state he calls his second home.

Pratibha, in response to a question on the proposed tour of the Prime Minister to Shimla, said the Congress welcomes him but is opposed to his tactics to “mislead” the people of the state.

She said that the “continuous bias” of the Centre towards the state cannot be tolerated.

“The Prime Minister during his visit should announce a special package for Himachal keeping in mind the economy of the state which is totally messed up under the BJP rule. Himachal is under a debt burden of nearly ₹70,000 crore and has not received any help from the Centre,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the police constable recruitment case, Pratibha said that the investigations in the case were lax and it seems the government was passing time in the name of investigations.

She said that the government should speed up the probe and real culprits should be apprehended.

Pratibha said that Youth Congress is agitating across the state over the paper leak case and the movement will continue till justice is done.

Terming the reduction in Central excise duty on petrol and diesel inadequate, she claimed that the government had earlier filled its coffers by imposing taxes on petrol and diesel.

“Now, BJP leaders are presenting the inconsequential cut of ₹8 and ₹6 on petrol and diesel, respectively, as if the government has done a great favour to the people,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that rising inflation and unemployment in the country have completely thrown the life of the common man out of gear.

Sukhu joins Youth Congress protest

The Congress campaign committee head and Nadaun legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday extended support to Youth Congress activists who are sitting on a chain hunger strike against the paper leak and joined their protest outside the Shimla DC office.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the hunger strike is for justice for the unemployed youth who have been betrayed by the government.

He alleged that the SIT investigation in the case is revolving around the candidates, and the government has taken no action against the officers responsible for conducting the exam.

Sukhu alleged that the government handed over the probe to the CBI for formality’s sake and Congress demands that the probe report is tabled in the assembly within 90 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}