Pratibha Singh seeks special package for Himachal
Demanding a special package for Himachal, state Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t fulfilled promises and announcements made to the people of the state in his eight-year tenure.
Interacting with the media at state Congress headquarters Rajiv Bhawan, Pratibha claimed that whenever the Prime Minister goes on a tour of any state, he announces something for that particular state but has forgotten to provide any special help to Himachal, the state he calls his second home.
Pratibha, in response to a question on the proposed tour of the Prime Minister to Shimla, said the Congress welcomes him but is opposed to his tactics to “mislead” the people of the state.
She said that the “continuous bias” of the Centre towards the state cannot be tolerated.
“The Prime Minister during his visit should announce a special package for Himachal keeping in mind the economy of the state which is totally messed up under the BJP rule. Himachal is under a debt burden of nearly ₹70,000 crore and has not received any help from the Centre,” she said.
On the police constable recruitment case, Pratibha said that the investigations in the case were lax and it seems the government was passing time in the name of investigations.
She said that the government should speed up the probe and real culprits should be apprehended.
Pratibha said that Youth Congress is agitating across the state over the paper leak case and the movement will continue till justice is done.
Terming the reduction in Central excise duty on petrol and diesel inadequate, she claimed that the government had earlier filled its coffers by imposing taxes on petrol and diesel.
“Now, BJP leaders are presenting the inconsequential cut of ₹8 and ₹6 on petrol and diesel, respectively, as if the government has done a great favour to the people,” she added.
She said that rising inflation and unemployment in the country have completely thrown the life of the common man out of gear.
Sukhu joins Youth Congress protest
The Congress campaign committee head and Nadaun legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday extended support to Youth Congress activists who are sitting on a chain hunger strike against the paper leak and joined their protest outside the Shimla DC office.
Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the hunger strike is for justice for the unemployed youth who have been betrayed by the government.
He alleged that the SIT investigation in the case is revolving around the candidates, and the government has taken no action against the officers responsible for conducting the exam.
Sukhu alleged that the government handed over the probe to the CBI for formality’s sake and Congress demands that the probe report is tabled in the assembly within 90 days.
-
Panchkula gears up for Khelo India Youth Games
Panchkula is set to be at the sporting centre stage between June 4 and 13, with the city hosting the 4th Khelo India Youth Games that will see the participation of more than 8,000 U-18 athletes. Preparations are in full swing across Haryana, with the games — which were postponed due to the Covid pandemic twice — scheduled to be played in five cities including Ambala, Shahbad, Delhi, Chandigarh and Panchkula.
-
No civic body polls in Ambala Cantt
Despite the Haryana State Election Commission announcing the poll schedule for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils on June 19, no election with be held in the Sadar Zone municipal council in Ambala Cantonment due to a pending case pertaining to discrepancies in the voter list in Punjab and Haryana high court. A revised voter list was also issued on August 18, but the said corrections were not made, the petition read.
-
Hit-and-run accident: Speeding vehicle mows down 9-year-old girl
A speeding car mowed down a nine-year-old girl while The victim, Riya Kumari of Mundian, was crossing the national highway near Dhandhari Kalan on Monday. The driver of the unidentified vehicle sped away after hitting the girl. The victim, Riya Kumari of Mundian, was accompanied by her mother Rekha Devi, and aunt Kiran Devi. The complainant, Kiran, said they were crossing the road after alighting from a three-wheeler when the speeding vehicle hit her niece.
-
Lightning kills one, injures another in Himachal Pradesh
Lightning killed one person and injured another in Paonta Sahib tehsil of Sirmaur district on Sunday night, a state disaster management official said on Monday. Krishan Kumar, 55, and Bablu Pandit, 35, took refuge under a tree to protect themselves from the rain and thunderstorm that lashed the area on Sunday. The two sustained burns and were rushed to the civil hospital in Poanta Sahib.
-
Police reshuffle: 3 months on, city gets new JCP, ADCP
Lying vacant for three months, the posts of joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) and additional deputy Commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) were filled through transfers on Monday. As per the orders issued, Narinder Bhargav is JCP (city), while Tushar Gupta is ADCP (City 4). Earlier, Bhargav was posted as assistant inspector general (AIG, crime), Ludhiana, and Gupta as assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West), Amritsar.
