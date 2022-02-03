Prediction for more rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir

While the sky remained cloudy on Wednesday, meteorological department officials said there was a possibility of rain and snow in the region till February 8.

Officials said, “The region is likely to receive be widespread light to moderate rain and snow between February 2 and 4, primarily on February 3. Some places in Jammu region may receive thunderstorm and hailstorm on February 3. There may be isolated heavy rainfall, and snowfall in south Kashmir, and Jammu. Light rainfall and snow may also take place at scattered places on February 6 and 7. Overall, the weather likely to remain erratic, with occasional light snowfall at scattered places till February 8.”

The lowest night temperature in Kashmir was recorded at Gulmarg where mercury dropped to -8.°C, while Pahalgam recorded a low of -6.1°C, Srinagar -1.2°C, Kokernag -2.6°C, Konibal -4°C, and Kupwara -2.2°C.

In Ladakh, the mercury dropped to -22°C in Drass, -18.2°C in Kargil and -13.6°C in Leh at night.