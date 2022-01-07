Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Pregnant woman carried on cot for 4 km as snow blocks road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

A pregnant woman had to be carried on a cot for over 4 km owing to the closure of road due to snowfall, to take her to the nearest health centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
The incident which happened in Hilan, a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, came to light after a video of the incident became viral on social media on Wednesday. I the 30-second video, the pregnant woman, covered in tarpaulin and strapped to a cot, is seen being carried over shoulders by four men. (ANI File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 02:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

A woman in the last week of her pregnancy had to be manually carried on a cot for over 4 km owing to the closure of road due to snowfall, to take her to the nearest health centre in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, triggering anger against the winter preparedness of the administration.

The incident which happened in Hilan, a remote area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, came to light after a video of the incident became viral on social media on Wednesday. In the 30-second video, the woman, covered in tarpaulin and strapped to a cot, is seen being carried over shoulders by four men amid the snowfall in the area.

“She is pregnant. A vehicle could not be arranged as the road is not yet cleared of snow. There is a lot of snow in Hilan,” one of her kin could be heard saying in the video.

Kashmir’s mountainous areas received mild to moderate snowfall for two days from the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday while rains lashed the plains.

Block medical officer of Boniyar, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi in a video statement identified the woman as Noor Jehan, a resident of Hilan Hakapathri in Boniyar area of Baramulla.

He said that her expected date of delivery is January 9 and they had asked Asha workers concerned to bring such women to the hospital beforehand owing to heavy snowfall in such areas.

“The woman was also informed but she could not come on time and when she saw heavy snowfall, she decided to leave her home. Probably, there was a delay in road clearance but we had sent our ambulance halfway to Peernia (till the road was cleared). The ambulance picked her up and brought her to hospital,” Masoodi said.

He said that the patient is completely safe with no signs of delivery as yet. “We will try to ensure that her delivery takes place on January 9 or after. As such there was no emergency currently,” he said.

Mohammad Saleem, the husband of the woman, said that when they saw nobody clearing the road for the second day, they left at 11 am and walked 4 km amid the blocked road.

Meanwhile, another 15-second video has gone viral on social media where a patient is being carried on a cot amid heavy snowfall in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The content of the video could not be immediately confirmed.

