Prep on for unveiling Vande Bharat , train running in Kashmir cries for attention

As the Railways and local authorities gear up for inauguration of Vande Bharat train from Kashmir to Katra, commuters say the rail running within the Valley is crying for civic attention as its condition continues to worsen. Travellers say many couches on the train are supported by wooden boxes and bars, making them dangerous. (HT Photo)

According to frequent travellers, the train from Sangaldan to Baramulla is almost always over 20 minutes late, and the coaches as well as the tracks are in a deplorable condition, with the condition worsening significantly in the past three months. The train started in the Valley in 2009.

The commuters said the frequent delay is caused by damaged track between Hamrey and Baramulla.

“The track between Hamrey and Baramulla stations is damaged, and they reduce the train speed to 30 kmph for safety. It has been like this for three months, with no repairs going on or expected anytime soon,” said a teacher who travels on the train regularly, requesting not to be named.

“The train is always late by an average of 25 minutes and people, particularly employees, get frustrated,” the teacher said.

In Kashmir, the rail often has 100% occupancy and over 40,000 people travel on it during summers, a number that dips in winters.

Commuters say the compartments, windowpanes and couches have deteriorated to a large extent, and people feel vulnerable to mishaps during travel.

“The plastic couches and chairs have been damaged. Some plastic couches are broken and supported with wooden apple boxes or wooden bars. It has been like this for a year now. If one sits on that, it slips,” said another employee who uses the facility frequently.

The travellers say there are no washrooms in the train.

“The train runs from Baramulla to Banihal, nearly 135km. Imagine the plight of those who need to go to the bathroom during the travel,” said a woman.

“When we are expecting Vande Bharat train to chug across Kashmir, why is the existing train in such an abysmal state,” she s questioned.

Most of the bogies of the train have unfit or broken windows.

“When it rains, the travellers face a lot of issues as rain and snow slash inside. None of the electric switches for phone charging are functional,” said another traveller.

Call and message to Srinagar chief area manager, Northern Railways, Saqib Yousuf did not get an immediate response.

The train started running in Kashmir in 2009, after the Qazigund-Baramulla track was opened. Around four years later, it was extended till Banihal after completion of a tunnel. A year later, Udhampur to Katra link was thrown open and in 2023, Banihal to Sangaldan link was completed.

On January 19, the first successful trial run of much-anticipated train between Katra and Kashmir was conducted, paving the way for connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country through rail after completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line. Though rail services began in Kashmir around 16 years ago, this is the first time the local network will be connected with national tracks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train on April 19.