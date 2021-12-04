Preparations pick up pace at Panjab University ahead of 2022 NAAC evaluation

Following a temporary pandemic-induced setback, Panjab University (PU) has resumed its preparations for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team’s impending 2022 evaluation, scheduled after June next year.

Stepping up its efforts, the varsity is in the process of compiling a self-study report (SSR) for the NAAC, for which it has recently asked the office of dean university instruction (DUI) to direct officials, who were asked to implement the various parameters in the university, to send them the action-taken reports.

Over the last two years, the Panjab University’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) forwarded multiple recommendations, which were to be implemented in the university by its different organs, to the Dean University Instruction (DUI) office. These included self-deduced measures aimed at overall improvement, as well as suggestions made by the NAAC during its last visit.

Last year, the IQAC communicated a need for an annual gender sensitisation action plan. The cell also pressed for detailed reports on measures taken to make the campus disabled-friendly and inducing a barrier free environment.

‘University faces a challenge’

Ashish Jain, the director of IQAC, said the varsity is already gearing up for the NAAC ‘s upcoming visit. “The work at hand right now is the submission of the AQAR report for 2021 and once that is done, we will start work on filling in the SSR,” he said.

Also highlighting some of the challenges that they are currently facing, Jain said, “The university is facing challenges to fulfil the NAAC criteria in view of the prevalent situation due to pandemic, wherein the varsity was functioning with a very limited capacity for the last one and half year. However, we are now working the best we can to ensure that we fulfil most of the NAAC criteria.”

The DUI office on Thursday also sent out a circular, asking departments to provide contact details of faculty members who have been told to look into the various parameters of NAAC evaluation.

During the last NAAC visit, which was held in 2015, PU was granted an A-grade, with a comprehensive score of 3.35 out of four.

The varsity, however, is yet to implement some of the NAAC’s 2015 recommendations, which may impact its rating in the upcoming evaluation.