Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / President to preside over CUHP’s 6th convocation on June 10
chandigarh news

President to preside over CUHP’s 6th convocation on June 10

Addressing a press conference, CUHP V-C Prof Sat Prakash Bansal said that President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the invitation for the convocation ceremony
President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the sixth convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh wherein students of three batches from 2017-2019 will be awarded degrees. (PTI)
Published on May 18, 2022 05:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the sixth convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP). The convocation will be held on June 10, said CUHP V-C Prof Sat Prakash Bansal.

Addressing a press conference, Prof Bansal said that the President had accepted the invitation for the convocation ceremony. Apart from him, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, governor of Himachal Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state education minister Govind Singh Thakur will also attend the convocation.

He said students of three batches from 2017-2019 will be awarded degrees and gold medals in the convocation.

Since, the CUHP doesn’t have its own campus, the ceremony will be held in the auditorium of Government College, Dharamshala.

