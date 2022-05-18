President to preside over CUHP’s 6th convocation on June 10
President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the sixth convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP). The convocation will be held on June 10, said CUHP V-C Prof Sat Prakash Bansal.
Addressing a press conference, Prof Bansal said that the President had accepted the invitation for the convocation ceremony. Apart from him, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, governor of Himachal Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state education minister Govind Singh Thakur will also attend the convocation.
He said students of three batches from 2017-2019 will be awarded degrees and gold medals in the convocation.
Since, the CUHP doesn’t have its own campus, the ceremony will be held in the auditorium of Government College, Dharamshala.
Kashmir panchayat member goes the extra mile to implement government schemes
A 37-year-old panchayat member from north Kashmir's Narwav area, Mir Iqbal, is reputed to go the extra mile and not just figuratively, as he moves from village to village trying to solve people's problems and implement government schemes on the grassroots level. A post-graduate from Kashmir University, Iqbal, joined politics in 2011 as a young Congress worker. The Narwav block, spread over 56 square kilometres, comprises 17 panchayats.
Himachal: SDM offices to come up at Rakkar, Kotla Behar in Kangra
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced to open SDM offices at Rakkar and Kotla Behar and block development office at Dadasiba in Jaswan Pragpur assembly constituency in Kangra. He was addressing a public meeting at Pragpur after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 39 development projects worth ₹190 crore. He slammed the Congress' decision of appointing four working presidents in a small state like Himachal Pradesh.
AAP slams Jai Ram govt over deteriorating education system; baseless allegations, says BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make inroads into the bipolar politics in Himachal, on Tuesday announced that education and healthcare will be its main poll planks in the state assembly elections scheduled for later this year. AAP leader and Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with students and teachers to get the first-hand account of the education standards in Himachal Pradesh.
Jai Ram announces CBI probe into HP constable recruitment paper leak
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the question paper leak case that compelled his government to cancel the police constable recruitment examination held in the last week of March. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts. He said two persons have been arrested.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases rise to 20 again
A day after the tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 10 after 26 days, they shot up to 20 on Tuesday. On Monday, six people had tested positive in the tricity - three in Mohali, two in Panchkula and one in Chandigarh. But on Tuesday, the number rose to eight in Chandigarh, seven in Mohali and five in Panchkula. Those found infected in the UT are residents of Sectors 10, 11, 14 and 15.
