Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prime accused of Congress leader’s son’s murder held in Yamunanagar
chandigarh news

Prime accused of Congress leader’s son’s murder held in Yamunanagar

The Yamunanagar Police on Wednesday arrested one of the prime accused in the murder case of Janu Valmiki, son of a local Congress leader and Dalit rights leader Rajinder Valmiki, identified as Manoj alias Shunty, carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his head
The Congress leader’s son was shot dead, while his three friends had received bullet injuries. (iStock)
Published on May 12, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The Yamunanagar Police on Wednesday arrested one of the prime accused in the murder case of Janu Valmiki, son of a local Congress leader and Dalit rights leader Rajinder Valmiki, identified as Manoj alias Shunty, carrying a reward of 25,000 on his head.

Valmiki was shot dead, while his three friends had received bullet injuries after a group of men had opened fire at them outside a marriage palace last month. Two suspects had earlier been arrested and two other prime accused remain on the run.

DSP Aashish Chaudhary, who is also the investigating officer in the case, said, “He had fled to Azerbaijan soon after the murder. Meanwhile, foreign police were already alerted. However, he returned after running out of money and was arrested from UP’s Sarsawa. He was involved in shooting and weapons will be recovered during his three-day remand.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP