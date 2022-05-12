Prime accused of Congress leader’s son’s murder held in Yamunanagar
The Yamunanagar Police on Wednesday arrested one of the prime accused in the murder case of Janu Valmiki, son of a local Congress leader and Dalit rights leader Rajinder Valmiki, identified as Manoj alias Shunty, carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his head.
Valmiki was shot dead, while his three friends had received bullet injuries after a group of men had opened fire at them outside a marriage palace last month. Two suspects had earlier been arrested and two other prime accused remain on the run.
DSP Aashish Chaudhary, who is also the investigating officer in the case, said, “He had fled to Azerbaijan soon after the murder. Meanwhile, foreign police were already alerted. However, he returned after running out of money and was arrested from UP’s Sarsawa. He was involved in shooting and weapons will be recovered during his three-day remand.”
-
Sri Lanka crisis a wake up call against religious majoritarianism: Mehbooba Mufti
Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the situation in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake up call for India and the BJP government as the country was treading the same path of religious majoritarianism and hyper nationalism as the island country. She called the bulldozing of minorities' houses unfortunate. “The judiciary is not coming forward to take suo-moto cognizance of such incidents. I hope justice is done,” she said.
-
Farmers oppose high-tension electric towers in Karnal fields
A high drama was witnessed at Bandrala village under Assandh sub-division of Karnal district on Wednesday as the farmers objected to erection of high-tension electric towers in their fields. Amid heavy police deployment, the officials reached the village with two earthmovers to start work on erection of the towers. But farmers from Ardana and Bandrala village held a protest and said they will not allow the government to install the towers until they get compensation.
-
Global City in Gurugram to be central business hub: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the Global City Project in Gurugram, to be developed under the aegis of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, will be developed as the central business district of Gurugram with focus on modern technology sectors and future oriented industries, low-carbon green infrastructure, easy living, skill building, and employment generation.
-
Haryana to have anti-terrorist squad: Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said an anti-terrorist squad will be constituted by the state government. The ATS will have officers in the rank of SP and DIG. Vij, who presided over a meeting regarding the state's security with the top brass of home and police department said while keeping a close vigil on the activities of terrorists and anti-social elements, the government has to investigate the presence of sleeper cells and their modus operandi. Vij said a campaign should be launched to strengthen the inspection of tenants in state.
-
‘Arrested terrorist got drugs from Pakistan for payment of delivery of explosives’
Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had not only sent consignments of arms and explosives to the arrested terrorists but also drugs so that his Indian counterparts could get their payment by selling these drugs, revealed the investigators. “During the investigation, it was found that with consignments of arms, explosives and grenades, they used to get drugs which they sold to a dealer to get their payments,” said Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia.
