Prime accused of Congress leader’s son’s murder held in Yamunanagar

The Yamunanagar Police on Wednesday arrested one of the prime accused in the murder case of Janu Valmiki, son of a local Congress leader and Dalit rights leader Rajinder Valmiki, identified as Manoj alias Shunty, carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his head.

Valmiki was shot dead, while his three friends had received bullet injuries after a group of men had opened fire at them outside a marriage palace last month. Two suspects had earlier been arrested and two other prime accused remain on the run.

DSP Aashish Chaudhary, who is also the investigating officer in the case, said, “He had fled to Azerbaijan soon after the murder. Meanwhile, foreign police were already alerted. However, he returned after running out of money and was arrested from UP’s Sarsawa. He was involved in shooting and weapons will be recovered during his three-day remand.”