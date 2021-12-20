Prime Minister Modi to visit Himachal on December 27, lay stone of Renuka dam project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a ₹6,946-crore Renuka dam project that was approved as part of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The Prime Minister will arrive in Mandi on December 27 to preside over a rally being organised to mark four years of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The rally in Mandi, the hometown of the CM, is being organised with twin purposes - to celebrate four years of BJP rule and to consolidate the party’s position which was drubbed in the recently held bypolls to Lok Sabha for the Mandi parliamentary seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This will be Modi’s first visit after the party lost all four seats in the byelections, Mandi parliamentary, Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal and Kotkhai. The Union cabinet has approved the project as a part of the PMKSY. The Renuka dam is a national project conceived as a storage project on the Giri river in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh in 2009. The chief minister on Saturday evening reviewed the preparation for the Prime Minister’s Mandi rally. He flew to Delhi to invite Central leaders for the event.

The total cost of the project at the time of inception was estimated at ₹4,596.76 crore. However, due to the non-signing of the Interstate agreement between beneficiary states, the project could not be taken forward. It was after vigorous pursuance by the Centre that the interstate agreement was signed amongst six beneficiary states - Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on January 9, 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Renuka dam project envisages the construction of a 148-m-high rockfill dam across the Giri river in Sirmaur with live storage of 498 million cubic metre. The benefits envisaged are water supply to the NCT of Delhi and 40 MW (installed capacity) of incidental power production. The project is proposed to be executed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).

The Renuka dam was considered in the 72nd meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee in 2000. The project was included under the National Project Scheme of the department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation in 2008. However, it could not move forward in the absence of agreement among the basin states.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the 210-MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project. It is being implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) on build-own-operate-maintain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 66-megawatt Sawra Kuddu project, which ran 11 years behind schedule, will also be inaugurated by the PM.

Aiming to bring back the economy on track, the Himachal government will hold another ground-breaking ceremony for projects worth ₹15,000 crore on December 27. The PM will interact with about 150 industrialists, who will participate in the ceremony.