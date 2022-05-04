Private builder in Zirakpur booked for not giving possession of flat to couple

The Zirakpur police on Tuesday booked the owners of a private housing project for not giving possession of a flat to a couple despite allegedly taking money from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainants Ajay Kumar Arora and his wife Ruchi Arora, residents of VIP Road, alleged that they had bought a flat from Barnala Developers in September 2020 for ₹51.52 lakh. After taking the money, the developers neither gave them the flat nor returned the amount.

The couple lodged a complaint with Punjab director general of police following which a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two owners of Barnala Developers.

Despite repeated attempts, the builders were not available for comments.