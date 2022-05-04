Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Private builder in Zirakpur booked for not giving possession of flat to couple
chandigarh news

Private builder in Zirakpur booked for not giving possession of flat to couple

Victims had in 2020 purchased a ₹51.52l flat from the private builder in Zirakpur, but did not receive possession of the flat or the money back
Zirakpur police booked a private builder for not giving possession of flat to couple. (Baltimore Sun)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Zirakpur police on Tuesday booked the owners of a private housing project for not giving possession of a flat to a couple despite allegedly taking money from them.

The complainants Ajay Kumar Arora and his wife Ruchi Arora, residents of VIP Road, alleged that they had bought a flat from Barnala Developers in September 2020 for 51.52 lakh. After taking the money, the developers neither gave them the flat nor returned the amount.

The couple lodged a complaint with Punjab director general of police following which a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two owners of Barnala Developers.

Despite repeated attempts, the builders were not available for comments.

