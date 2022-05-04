Private builder in Zirakpur booked for not giving possession of flat to couple
The Zirakpur police on Tuesday booked the owners of a private housing project for not giving possession of a flat to a couple despite allegedly taking money from them.
The complainants Ajay Kumar Arora and his wife Ruchi Arora, residents of VIP Road, alleged that they had bought a flat from Barnala Developers in September 2020 for ₹51.52 lakh. After taking the money, the developers neither gave them the flat nor returned the amount.
The couple lodged a complaint with Punjab director general of police following which a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two owners of Barnala Developers.
Despite repeated attempts, the builders were not available for comments.
-
Ambala | Two held in 25 theft cases of transformers parts
With the arrest of two men from Yamunanagar on Monday, the CIA Naraingarh unit of the Ambala Police have resolved 25 criminal cases in which transformer parts such as wires, oil were allegedly stolen in district in the last one year. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Sadhaura blocks of the neighbouring town, who were presented before a court on Tuesday that sent them to five-day remand.
-
Delhiwale: Jai Bharati, Vande Bharati
Bharati lives in Delhi with husband, Ravi, who is 27, and their three-year-old son Bhupen. Her other son lives with her in-laws in their village in Jhansi. Bharati is a labourer, and so is her husband. “But he earns more than me,” says Bharati. This afternoon, Bharati is working on a central Delhi roadside. Bharati isn't sure when she will be able to enrol him in a school. It won't be in Delhi, she remarks.
-
At 29.5°C, Chandigarh sees warmest May night since 2018
With the city under cloud cover and rain remaining elusive, the minimum temperature went up to 29.5C on Tuesday. As perminimum temperature, this is the highest minimum temperature recorded in May since 2018 when it had gone up to 30.2C on May 31. On Monday too, the minimum temperature had been recorded at 29.5C. Maximum temperature went up slightly from 36.3C on Monday to 36.7C on Tuesday, 0.7C below normal.
-
Men posing as police officers rob ₹65,000 from Ambala ashram
A group of armed men posing as police officers from a nearby station allegedly robbed two priests of ₹65,000 and valuables at an ashram in Khatauli village of Ambala district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The victims, identified as Swami Gyan Nath and Mahant Jaspal Mast Giri, said five masked men armed with weapons and sticks entered the ashram while they were asleep, posing as Panjokhra police station officers conducting a search.
-
Minor apprehended for Civil Lines murder, theft
Two days after a 77-year-old man was murdered and around ₹50 lakh stolen from his house in Civil Lines, the Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year-old boy for the crime from near Connaught Place, with investigators saying he was traced through his Metro card. Police said they have also stepped up efforts to search for the co-accused and recover the money.
