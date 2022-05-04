Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Private builder in Zirakpur booked for not giving possession of flat to couple
chandigarh news

Private builder in Zirakpur booked for not giving possession of flat to couple

Victims had in 2020 purchased a 51.52l flat from the private builder in Zirakpur, but did not receive possession of the flat or the money back
Zirakpur police booked a private builder for not giving possession of flat to couple. (Baltimore Sun)
Zirakpur police booked a private builder for not giving possession of flat to couple. (Baltimore Sun)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Zirakpur police on Tuesday booked the owners of a private housing project for not giving possession of a flat to a couple despite allegedly taking money from them.

The complainants Ajay Kumar Arora and his wife Ruchi Arora, residents of VIP Road, alleged that they had bought a flat from Barnala Developers in September 2020 for 51.52 lakh. After taking the money, the developers neither gave them the flat nor returned the amount.

The couple lodged a complaint with Punjab director general of police following which a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two owners of Barnala Developers.

Despite repeated attempts, the builders were not available for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police arrested two men involved in 25 theft cases of transformers parts from Ambala. (HT File)

    Ambala | Two held in 25 theft cases of transformers parts

    With the arrest of two men from Yamunanagar on Monday, the CIA Naraingarh unit of the Ambala Police have resolved 25 criminal cases in which transformer parts such as wires, oil were allegedly stolen in district in the last one year. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Sadhaura blocks of the neighbouring town, who were presented before a court on Tuesday that sent them to five-day remand.

  • Ravi, Bharati and their son.

    Delhiwale: Jai Bharati, Vande Bharati

    Bharati lives in Delhi with husband, Ravi, who is 27, and their three-year-old son Bhupen. Her other son lives with her in-laws in their village in Jhansi. Bharati is a labourer, and so is her husband. “But he earns more than me,” says Bharati. This afternoon, Bharati is working on a central Delhi roadside. Bharati isn't sure when she will be able to enrol him in a school. It won't be in Delhi, she remarks.

  • Tuesday’s minimum temperature was 8°C above normal as per officials. On Monday too, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh had been recorded at 29.5°C. (HT Photo)

    At 29.5°C, Chandigarh sees warmest May night since 2018

    With the city under cloud cover and rain remaining elusive, the minimum temperature went up to 29.5C on Tuesday. As perminimum temperature, this is the highest minimum temperature recorded in May since 2018 when it had gone up to 30.2C on May 31. On Monday too, the minimum temperature had been recorded at 29.5C. Maximum temperature went up slightly from 36.3C on Monday to 36.7C on Tuesday, 0.7C below normal.

  • Unidentified me robbed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000 from an Ambala ashram while posing as police officers. (iStockphoto)

    Men posing as police officers rob 65,000 from Ambala ashram

    A group of armed men posing as police officers from a nearby station allegedly robbed two priests of 65,000 and valuables at an ashram in Khatauli village of Ambala district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The victims, identified as Swami Gyan Nath and Mahant Jaspal Mast Giri, said five masked men armed with weapons and sticks entered the ashram while they were asleep, posing as Panjokhra police station officers conducting a search.

  • The Civil Lines home where the robbery-murder took place. (ANI)

    Minor apprehended for Civil Lines murder, theft

    Two days after a 77-year-old man was murdered and around 50 lakh stolen from his house in Civil Lines, the Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year-old boy for the crime from near Connaught Place, with investigators saying he was traced through his Metro card. Police said they have also stepped up efforts to search for the co-accused and recover the money.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out