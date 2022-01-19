Private sector job quota law: Farm trade, short term labour, IT, start-ups to be exempted, says Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said trades related to agriculture activities including production and packaging of farm products will be exempted from hiring 75% local persons under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act.

The deputy chief minister, who addressed a press conference, said hiring of short-term (for 45 days) labour for activities including harvesting and construction, sowing of crops, embroidery, primary works related to fruits, vegetables, tea leaves, coffee, fish, animals will also be exempted.

Dushyant reiterated that new start-ups and new IT/ITES companies will also be given exemption for two years from hiring 75% local persons. He said the state government is open to exempting industries such as brick kilns, where engaging workers from outside the state is essential.

The controversial piece of legislation – the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill – passed by the assembly on November 5, 2020 and assented to by the governor on March 2, 2021, provides for 75% reservation in private sector jobs to those having a resident certificate (domicile). The law will be applicable for a period of 10 years.

The state government has also relaxed the residency (domicile) requirement from 15 to five years for a person to get a bona fide resident certificate in state to provide flexibility to the private companies in hiring. The law modelled on the lines of a law enacted by YS Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has been termed regressive by India Inc.

The deputy chief minister said industries having more than 10 employees will need to register on the designated portal and hire 75% locals. He said so far, more than 22,000 companies and 3,280 job aspirants have got their registration done.

The private sector job quota move was piloted by Dushyant’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the BJP, in Haryana. Initially, the controversial piece of legislation did not find much support from the BJP quarters. In fact, Khattar had once sounded non-committal on the prospect of enacting such a law. Even the BJP-led government at the Centre has a different view on such a law.

Dushyant on Tuesday said some industrial associations have moved court challenging the law and he will try to convince these associations to withdraw their petitions.

He said to ensure that job aspirants do not have to run around to get the domicile certificate, the state government has decided Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) can be used by the candidates for authenticating the domicile credentials.