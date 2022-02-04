Private sector job quota law: Haryana to move SC against high court’s stay order

The Haryana government has decided to file a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the stay granted by the Punjab and Haryana high court on implementation of 75% private sector job quota law.

The state government is likely to mention an application before the apex court on Friday seeking its intervention to take up the matter urgently, preferably on Friday (February 4) only.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who argued the matter on behalf of the state government before the high court, will appear for the state government before the apex court. One of the arguments likely to be taken up by the state government before the Supreme Court is that the private sector jobs reservation law – the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2021 – passed by the state legislature is in operation and should not have been stayed by the high court without going into the merits of the matter.

The controversial piece of legislation – the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill – passed by the assembly on November 5, 2020 and assented to by the governor on March 2, 2021 provides for 75% reservation in private sector jobs to those having a resident certificate (domicile). The law will be applicable for a period of 10 years for jobs having a gross monthly salary of not more than ₹30,000.

The state government has relaxed residency (domicile) requirement from 15 to five years for a person to get a bona fide resident certificate to provide flexibility to private companies in hiring.

Deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, who piloted the quota law, said he is committed to ensuring that Haryana youth have access to jobs in state and a struggle will be waged at every level to achieve this goal.

Dushyant said industries established in Haryana use local resources and infrastructure and provision of providing employment to local youth is also part of the agreement to set up industries, which industrialists have been avoiding till now.

He said come what may, youth of Haryana will be given a share in local jobs even if it has to be through another method.

