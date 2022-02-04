Private sector job quota law: SC to hear Haryana plea on Monday

The Supreme Court will hear the Haryana government’s plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana high court’s stay on the implementation of the 75% private sector job quota law on Monday. This would be subject to placing the high court’s stay order on record.

The matter was mentioned by solicitor general Tushar Mehta on behalf of the state government before an apex court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana.

Mehta had argued the matter on behalf of the state government before the high court on Thursday.

The Haryana government decided to file the special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, challenging the high court’s stay and was keen that the apex court take up the matter on Friday itself, but the matter will now be heard on Monday.

One of the arguments likely to be taken by the state government before the Supreme Court is that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2021, passed by the state legislature is in operation and should not have been stayed by the high court without going into the merits of the matter.

The controversial piece of legislation – the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill – was passed by the assembly on November 5, 2020, and assented to by the governor on March 2, 2021. It provides for 75% reservation in private sector jobs to those having a resident certificate (domicile). The law will be applicable for 10 years for jobs having a gross monthly salary of not more than ₹30,000.

The state government has also relaxed the residency (domicile) requirement from 15 to five years for a person to get a bona fide resident certificate in state to provide flexibility to private companies in hiring. The law modelled on the lines of a legislation enacted by YS Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has been termed regressive by the industry. The Andhra law has also been challenged on the question of constitutional validity in the high court.

Deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala, who piloted the quota law. said that he is committed to ensuring that Haryanvi youth have access to jobs in the state and a struggle would be waged at every level to achieve this goal. The deputy CM said that the industries established in Haryana use local resources and infrastructure and the provision of providing employment to local youngsters is also a part of the agreement to set up industries, which industrialists have been avoiding till now.

Dushyant said that come what may, the youngsters of Haryana will be given a share in local jobs even if it has to be through another method.

