Privatisation of PSBs: Banks employees start two-day strike

As part of a nationwide protest against the Union government’s decision to privatise two public sector banks, employees of state-run banks under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) kicked off a two-day strike on Thursday.

Staging a protest outside Canara Bank near Bharat Nagar Chowk, hundreds of employees said that the move will benefit corporate houses and public money was being handed over to private hands. Employees of the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India and Canara Bank among others are participating in the strike.

The rally was addressed by Punjab Bank Employees’ Federation president PR Mehta, Joint Trade Union Council general secretary DP Maur, UFBU convenor Naresh Gaur among others.

Mehta said, “Public sector banks act as catalysts in economic development of the nation in general and particularly for underprivileged sections of the society and backward regions. Nationalised banks have played a major role in the development of agriculture, small trade, small business, SSI, transport and in upliftment of weaker sections of the society. In 2008, when the world economy had plunged into a deep financial crisis and meltdown, it was PSBs, which helped the Indian economy survive.”

“There is an argument that PSBs are not doing well and hence to ensure better efficiency, these banks have to be privatised. We all know that many private banks have failed and closed down in the past due to mismanagement. On the other hand, all the PSBs are doing well and earning substantial profit. Gross operating profit of public sector banks in the last 10 years is ₹14,78,289 crores,” he added.

Gaur stated that the protest is against the Union government’s plan of tabling the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021 in the Parliament session and plans to privatise two public sector banks.

“ Bad loans and non-performing assets (NPA) in the banks have been increasing every year due to corporate defaulters. Instead of taking action against them, the government wants to white wash the balance sheets by shifting these bad loans from the books of the banks to the assets reconstruction Company or the Bad Bank. This will only benefit the corporate defaulters and remove all the bad loans from public glare and silently write them off. Banks and Insurance companies deal with people’s money. Privatising them means handing over people’s money to private vested interests,” said Gaur, while adding that the agitation will continue in the coming time and protests/strikes will be planned as per the decision taken by UFBU at national level.

A protest rally will be organised on the second day of strike on Friday outside State Bank of India near Fountain Chowk.