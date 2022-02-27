Probe reveals more irregularities in Patiala rural fund embezzlement case

Probing the multicrore embezzlement by rural development officials in Patiala’s Shambu block, the state department has found that ₹6 crore were spent fraudulently by using overdraft against ₹10-crore fixed deposit.

“In the official records, the panchayat has shown that it adhered to the guidelines and put the money in a bank as a fixed deposit. However, upon cross-checking the records, another irregularity has surfaced, wherein the erring officials circumvented the direction against using the funds,” said a Punjab rural development official privy to the investigation.

The department secretary, Rahul Bhandari, recently suspended five rural development officials after a preliminary inquiry found embezzlement of ₹80 crore funds in Shambu block. The amount was reportedly siphoned off from ₹260-crore compensation given to five village panchayats for acquisition of 1,000 acres of land for the construction of Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor and development of an industrial cluster.

According to the preliminary report, ₹10 crores were embezzled from compensation given to Takhtupura panchayat, ₹13 crore from Sehri, ₹15 crore from Sehra, ₹17 crore from Aakri and ₹13 crore from Pabra. The work orders were issued on the basis of rough estimates, and officials didn’t even take any technical and financial approval, reads the report of a three-member committee.

Money spent ignoring orders

“Yet another aspect of the misuse of funds has been unearthed. The panchayat first parked some funds in a bank as a fixed deposit, and at the same time took an overdraft against the deposit and spent the money,” confirmed Bhandari.

The secretary said the money was spent despite clear directions from the department not to utilise it without taking approval of higher authorities. “There was also a stay from the high court on utilising this money. However, the sarpanches in league with rural development officials bypassed every laid guideline and HC directions to embezzle the funds,” he said.

Meanwhile, the department has charge-sheeted district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) Dilavar Kaur, who was posted in Shambu block when the scam took place. Patiala DDPO Roop Singh has also been issued a show-cause notice for his failure in supervisory role, while BDPO Gurmail Singh has been suspended and charge-sheeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chadumajra has demanded a vigilance probe into the irregularities, calling the recent revelations just the “tip of the iceberg” and alleging the involvement of many politicians and officials.

