Probing ₹116 crore FDR scam, CBI seeks MC records

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified investigation into the alleged ₹116 crore fake fixed deposit receipt (FDR) scam linked to the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) and Chandigarh Smart City Limited funds, seeking records from the civic body. The scam pertains to the alleged siphoning of public funds through forged FDRs purportedly linked to IDFC First Bank.

The agency has issued a formal notice to the municipal commissioner, seeking documents connected to the case. The CBI has cautioned that failure to comply with the notice could invite legal action under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As part of the investigation, the CBI has sought service records, appointment letters, posting details, as well as specimen signatures and handwriting samples of dismissed outsourced accountant Anubhav Mishra, former Chandigarh Smart City finance officer Nalini Malik, and former joint commissioner Gurinder Singh Sodhi.

Investigators have also asked for details of officers who worked closely with the trio, indicating that the agency is examining the possible involvement or oversight of other officials.

The probe also extended to financial correspondence; the agency is seeking copies of letters issued to various banks on March 20, 2025, concerning account closure, along with communication sent to IDFC First Bank on February 24, 2026. Details of relevant bank accounts and FDR transactions have also been sought.

The scam pertains to the alleged siphoning of public funds through forged FDRs purportedly linked to IDFC First Bank. The fraud first came to light during an internal inquiry, following which the economic offences wing initiated a probe. After the MC House approved a recommendation for a central investigation in April, the UT administration forwarded the case to the Centre, paving the way for the CBI to formally take over the investigation.