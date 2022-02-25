Probing kidnapping case, Moga police bust gang of fraudsters

In a twist in probe, a 23-year-old woman who was reported to have been kidnapped from Moga on February 23 was found to be working for a gang involved in duping elderly men on pretext of marriage.

While the woman, identified as Kuldeep Kaur, alias Komal, of Ferozepur, and her accomplices Reeta Rani, Rupinder Kaur and Kuldeep Singh, all residents of Moga, have been arrested, their other aides — Parmala of Jhajjar in Haryana and Jassi Sapa of Moga — are absconding. Police have also recovered silver jewellery from Kuldeep Kaur.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal said that on February 23, police received information that Kuldeep Kaur was abducted by three unidentified persons in a Maruti Alto car in Moga. “During investigation, Kuldeep Kaur was traced to Kanina town in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district. She was found in the house of one Hans Raj, to whom she had got married in Moga on January 21. Parmala had also taken ₹80,000 from Hans Raj on the pretext of helping the girl’s family. On February 23, Hans Raj came to Moga to take Kuldeep to Kanina,” he said.

After Kuldeep left with Hans Raj, the accused filed a fake abduction complaint with an aim to extort money from him. However, before they could execute the plan, police solved the case.

“During interrogation, Kuldeep has confessed that she along with the other five accused had duped many elderly men on the pretext of marriage, and she got married to Hans Raj for the same purpose. The gang members use different IDs and names to dupe people,” said the SSP, adding that a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).