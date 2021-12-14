Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Process on for dues payment of mid-day meal workers in Himachal: Govind Singh Thakur
chandigarh news

Process on for dues payment of mid-day meal workers in Himachal: Govind Singh Thakur

Himachal Pradesh government is paying ₹1,600 additional honorarium to mid-day meal workers and their pending dues will be paid soon, education minister Govind Singh Thakur said
Govind Singh Thakur said mid-day meal scheme is a Centre- sponsored scheme that has been implemented in the ratio of 90:10. Ninety percent of the expenditure is borne by the Government of India and 10% by Himachal government. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh government is paying 1,600 additional honorarium to mid-day meal workers and their pending dues will be paid soon, education minister Govind Singh Thakur said on Monday.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by CPIM legislator Rakesh Singha on “Situation arising due to non-payment of honorarium mid-day meal workers,” he said.

Thakur said mid-day meal scheme is a Centre- sponsored scheme that has been implemented in the ratio of 90:10.

Ninety percent of the expenditure is borne by the Government of India and 10% by the state government.

“Presently, under the scheme, mid-day meals are distributed to children from Class I to VIII benefiting, 6,03,456 children,” he said.

He said the Centre had made the provision of providing an honorarium of 1,000 per month to mid-day meal workers — 900 was by Centre and 100 by the state government.

“However, our government has increased the honorarium of the mid-day meal workers from time to time,” said Thakur.

He said the state government is presently giving 1,600 additional honorarium to these workers and they have also been provided insurance cover under the Chief Minister Himcare Yojana.

From this financial year, the mid-day meal has been brought under the Public Finance Management System by the Government of India due to which accounts of single nodal agency and vendor have been opened.

“Due to this arrangement, the instalment was not received from the Central government,” he said.

However, the state government issued a grant-in-aid to the block elementary education officers of the respective districts to pay the honorarium to the mid-day meal workers and the procedure of releasing the funds to school management committees has been started.

