Professor SK Tomar appointed PU’s DUI

Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Monday appointed professor SK Tomar as the new dean university instruction (DUI) for a period of one year. His term will start on Tuesday
Published on Feb 01, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Tomar, a professor at the department of mathematics, was the varsity’s dean students’ welfare and dean research. He will replace VR Sinha.

Meanwhile, professor Renu Vig of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has been appointed dean research for a period of one year and professor Jagtar Singh of department of biotechnology has been appointed dean students’ welfare (DSW).

“The V-C has made these appointments as per the authorisation given by the senate on January 8, 2022,” the order issued by the varsity stated.

