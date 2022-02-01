Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Professor SK Tomar appointed PU’s DUI
chandigarh news

Professor SK Tomar appointed PU’s DUI

Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Monday appointed professor SK Tomar as the new dean university instruction (DUI) for a period of one year. His term will start on Tuesday
Professor SK Tomar, PU’s new DUI.
Professor SK Tomar, PU’s new DUI.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Monday appointed professor SK Tomar as the new dean university instruction (DUI) for a period of one year. His term will start on Tuesday.

Tomar, a professor at the department of mathematics, was the varsity’s dean students’ welfare and dean research. He will replace VR Sinha.

Meanwhile, professor Renu Vig of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has been appointed dean research for a period of one year and professor Jagtar Singh of department of biotechnology has been appointed dean students’ welfare (DSW).

“The V-C has made these appointments as per the authorisation given by the senate on January 8, 2022,” the order issued by the varsity stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out