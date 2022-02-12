Pro-freedom speeches by Farooq Abdullah: HC directs Srinagar DM to file affidavit within 4 weeks

Justice Sanjeev Kumar of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday directed district magistrate (DM), Srinagar, to file an affidavit within four weeks on steps taken by him on the communication the SSP, Srinagar, regarding initiation of action against former CM Dr Farooq Abdullah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A social activist Sukesh C Khajuria, who filed the petition against the former CM, had submitted that Dr Abdullah had delivered pro-Azadi speeches on December 5, 2016 on 111th birth anniversary of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at Naseem Bagh (Hazratbal) in Srinagar and delivered another similar speech on February 24, 2017, at Nawa-e-Subh headquarters of the National Conference at Srinagar during the second death anniversary of former general secretary of National Conference, Sheikh Nazir Ahmed.

The Justice ordered Srinagar DM to file an affidavit in response to the status report filed by the SSP, Srinagar, explaining therein the steps taken by him on the communication of the SSP regarding the initiation of action against Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Advocate SS Ahmed, who appeared for the petitioner Sukesh C Khajuria invited the attention of the court towards the status report filed by the SSP, Srinagar, on December 10, 2021, and submitted that in view of the averments made in the said compliance report, it was necessary to seek the response of the DM, Srinagar, “as to what steps he has taken to ensure that the matter is taken to its logical conclusion”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed that the SHO, Nageen, has taken up the matter with the DM, Srinagar, and has submitted a detailed report in this regard.

Justice Kumar further observed that in the said status report, it was further disclosed that the appropriate order or response from DM, Srinagar, was awaited.

Additional Advocate General Amit Gupta appeared on behalf of the home department of J&K government.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar further observed that in the face of the compliance report filed by the Srinagar SSP , it becomes necessary to have the reply affidavit of the District Magistrate, Srinagar.

After hearing both the sides, Justice Sanjeev Kumar granted four weeks time to AAG Amit Gupta to file an affidavit explaining therein the steps taken by the DM, Srinagar, regarding the action initiated against Dr Farooq Abdullah. The court directed the registry to list this matter on March 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petitioner has been seeking registration of FIR under Section 124-A of the Penal Code against Abdullah for allegedly making pro-freedom speeches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON