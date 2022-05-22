Prolonged dry spell in HP: Rabi crop loss estimated at ₹207 crore
At the time when a prolonged dry spell coupled with soaring mercury across the country has triggered an unprecedented heatwave, the arid climatic conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh have caused extensive damage to the rabi crops.
The agriculture department has estimated the losses to the rabi crops at more than ₹207 crore.
In March and April, the hill state recorded a rain deficit of over 90% and 89%, which is the highest in the last two decades.
There were numerous western disturbances, but they only brought scanty rains.
Wheat crop hit worst
As per the data obtained from the agriculture department, the dry spell affected crops on 86,556.60 hectares out of 4,13,057 hectares under cultivation.
The wheat crop was the worst-hit with losses estimated at ₹121.31 crore. Wheat is grown on 76,556 hectares of which, crop on 46,960 hectares area was damaged (more than 33%).
The cumulative loss of rabi foodgrain crops has been estimated at ₹128.12 crore. Barely, rabi pulses and gram losses were to the tune of ₹4.06 crore, ₹2.5 crore, and ₹22.77 lakh, respectively.
The damage to the vegetables and oilseeds was estimated to be more than ₹79 crore with around 7,000 hectares out of the total cultivation area of 45,813 hectares affected.
Sirmaur district has reported the maximum losses amounting to ₹61.84 crore followed by ₹54.72-crore losses in Hamirpur. In Shimla, crops worth ₹37.62 have been damaged.
Agriculture is the primary occupation of 89.96% of the state population. Agriculture and horticulture provide direct employment to around 70% of the total workers in Himachal. Agriculture in HP comprises 13.62% of the state income. Of the total geographical area of the state (55.67 lakh hectares), the operational landholding of 9.44 lakh hectares is operated by 9.44 lakh farmers. Around 80% of the total cultivated area in the state is rain-fed.
“If the situation remains the same, losses would compound further. But seeing the weather forecast, we are hopeful that the dry spell will end soon,” said Sudesh Mokhta, special secretary, revenue, and chairperson of the state disaster management authority ( SDMA).
Fruit growers stare at losses too
The dry spell has also added to the worries of the fruit growers, who are staring at huge losses. The impact is visible in apple-growing areas up to the height of 8,000ft.
High temperatures have caused premature blooming in high-elevation orchards.
The arid climate during the blooming season has caused stress on the plants, which is resulting in both quantitative and qualitative losses. The horticulture department has assessed the losses to the fruit crops at ₹28.45 crore.
Jai Ram Thakur-led government is contemplating urging the Centre to declare Himachal a drought-hit state and send a central team to take stock of the situation.
