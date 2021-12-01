Promotion policy: PU dental faculty takes up issue with varsity

With the matter of promotion policy of the faculty members at Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital still hanging in balance, the dental faculty has taken up the matter with the university again.

After submitting the recommendations of the Joint Academic and Administrative Committee (JAAC) regarding the implementation of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry’s Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) scheme for dental faculty to the university on November 23, the faculty members of the dental institute also met vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Monday.

More than two years have passed after the dental faculty members of PU raised the issue regarding their promotion policy and approached the high court in 2019, but the final call on the matter is yet to be taken with the university functioning without the senate.

The faculty members of the dental college maintain that the DACP scheme has already been implemented for their medical/dental university teachers in all universities across the country which has their own medical or dental institute. “Unlike the university teachers serving in other departments, we have been deprived of any professional avenues in our career,” states the letter by the faculty members.

However, the report PU had submitted in the high court last year stated that the promotion policy framed by the university in 2007 will continue for the promotion of dental faculty. The report, however, is yet to be taken by the PU senate, the university’s governing body.

A faculty member, Ikreet Singh Bal, said, “The DACP of the MoHFW has been notified since 2008 and the PU has also been informed in 2017 by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that for the faculty of dentistry, the norms/regulations of the MoHFW will apply. The same policy is being implemented retrospectively in all similarly placed dental institutes.”

“The faculty member of the dental institute should get their due promotion which is pending for around 14 years. Being doctors who serve everyone in the need and not getting their due is not good. We request the university to do the needful,” said Hemant Batra, principal of the dental institute.