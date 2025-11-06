Prompt action be taken against illegal immigration agents, directs Ambala IGP

Days after a flight carrying over 50 Haryana men from USA landed in India, Ambala range inspector general of police (IGP) has asked the officers and cops to take strict legal action against travel agents sending people abroad through the “donkey route”. The IGP has also directed that citizens be made aware of the dangers of travelling abroad through the “donkey route,” so that no one succumbs to temptation and risks their lives. (File)

IGP Pankaj Nain during a special review meeting in Ambala directed that strict legal action be taken against the illegal immigration agents and also ordered that individuals involved in such activities be identified and prompt action be taken, said officials.

The IGP has also directed that citizens be made aware of the dangers of travelling abroad through the “donkey route,” so that no one succumbs to temptation and risks their lives.

Nain also urged district police to maintain vigilant surveillance in such cases and strengthen local intelligence networks to ensure timely apprehension of agents involved in this illegal activity.

Additionally, he stated that patrolling should be increased at the police station level to effectively control crime, pending cases should be regularly reviewed, and the police’s image should be strengthened by increasing public communication

The superintendents of police (SP) of the three districts of Ambala Division—Ambala, Yamunanagar, and Kurukshetra — along with all additional SPs, deputy SPs, and the CIA in-charge participated in the meeting via video conferencing.