Properties of three Pak militants worth 3.47 crore attached in Srinagar

Police on Thursday attached properties worth ₹3.47 crore belonging to three militants, currently based in Pakistan, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in Ganderbal district. The attached property consists of immovable agricultural land measuring 9 kanals and 7 marlas. (ANI File Photo)

According to police officials, the action was taken as part of an ongoing crackdown against militants who have illegally exfiltrated to Pakistan to receive arms and ammunition training. The attached property consists of immovable agricultural land measuring 9 kanals and 7 marlas, estimated to be worth ₹3.47 crore.

The seizure was made in connection with FIR No. 48/2009 registered under Section 13 of the UAPA at Kheerbawani police station. The order for attachment was issued by the court of additional sessions judge, Ganderbal.

The individuals whose properties have been attached have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani, resident of Treesa Safapora, Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, resident of Batpora Safapora and Mohammad Ayoub Ganie, resident of Pahlipora Safapora.