Property dispute drives 38-year-old Ludhiana man to hang self

Allegedly harassed by his two uncles and two cousins over a property issue, a 38-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Muradpura on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused Balbir Kumar, Raghbir Singh – uncles of the victim – and his cousins Vishal and Vinod used to live on the first floor of the house, whereas, the victim, survived by his wife and 14-year-old daughter, was living on the second floor of the house. A dispute between them over the property was on for past many years.

Victim’s wife said as per the settlement, agreed a few months ago, the accused had to give them ₹40 lakh in cash or they will vacate the house but they (accused) neither gave them money nor vacated the house.

“When my husband talked to the accused over the issue, they threatened him. He was under mental depression and ended his life by hanging himself,” added victim’s wife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Rohit Sharma, station house officer at Division number 6 police station, said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide ) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.