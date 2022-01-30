Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Property dispute drives 38-year-old Ludhiana man to hang self
chandigarh news

Property dispute drives 38-year-old Ludhiana man to hang self

The Ludhiana man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan; a property dispute between him and his two uncles and two cousins was on for past many years
Victim’s wife said settlement over property dispute was agreed a few months ago but the accused neither gave them money nor vacated the Ludhiana house; he was under mental depression and ended his life by hanging himself (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Allegedly harassed by his two uncles and two cousins over a property issue, a 38-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Muradpura on Saturday.

The accused Balbir Kumar, Raghbir Singh – uncles of the victim – and his cousins Vishal and Vinod used to live on the first floor of the house, whereas, the victim, survived by his wife and 14-year-old daughter, was living on the second floor of the house. A dispute between them over the property was on for past many years.

Victim’s wife said as per the settlement, agreed a few months ago, the accused had to give them 40 lakh in cash or they will vacate the house but they (accused) neither gave them money nor vacated the house.

“When my husband talked to the accused over the issue, they threatened him. He was under mental depression and ended his life by hanging himself,” added victim’s wife.

Inspector Rohit Sharma, station house officer at Division number 6 police station, said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide ) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

