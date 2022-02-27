Property tax evasion: 150 SCO, SCF owners in Ludhiana found guilty so far

With the fund-starved municipal corporation tightening its noose around property tax defaulters, it has been found that the owners of around 150 shop-cum-offices and shop-cum-flats in different parts of the city had submitted inaccurate details on their property tax returns.

As per officials, the civic body is cross-checking the returns filed by the owners of around 250 shop-cum-offices (SCOs) and shop-cum-flats (SCFs), of which 150 tax returns have been found incongruous so far. The officials have carried out inspections in different areas of the city, including Sarabha Nagar main market, Kitchlu Nagar, Model Town, SBS Nagar, and Dugri Phase 1.

Property tax is filed on self-assessment basis and those caught evading property tax will have to pay 100% penalty. Officials said that the owners of several SCFs have submitted residential tax for one floor, even though commercial activities are being carried out on both floors, some say that the building was self-occupied while it has in fact been given on rent, and a few have not paid tax at all.

Municipal corporation superintendent Vivek Verma said the MC had previously scrutinised property tax returns filed by residents, and now it was looking into the returns filed by SCO and SCF owners. “The MC is also serving notices to those who have failed to clear their property tax dues between 2013-14. There are over 1 lakh property owners who have failed to submit property tax for the current financial year,” he said.

After the Punjab assembly polls concluded, mayor Balkar Sandhu ordered the MC to recover property tax from defaulters.

“The MC, which is in a deep financial crisis, may also struggle to pay its staff in the coming time if recovery of dues is not expedited,” said an official.