Propofol row at PGIMER: Drug was not of standard quality, finds lab report

Medical report of the propofol injections that were suspected to have caused five deaths at PGIMER has termed them “not of standard quality”.

PGIMER authorities on September 1 had said that the deaths were suspected to have been caused by adverse reaction to propofol injections with the brand name “Propoven”, an anaesthetic drug manufactured by Becure (Biovenice Criticure).

Following this, the UT health department had constituted a probe panel, and withdrawn the drug from hospitals and pharmacists in the city, besides sending samples of the drug to the regional drugs testing laboratory whose report came out now.

As the injections were procured from Gupta Medicos at PGIMER’s emergency block, a notice was also issued to the pharmacy that had responded that the injections were sold were as per prescribed norms and were not expired.

The distributor of the drug in Panchkula was also told to ensure that injections of the same batch were not sold or used till reports of the samples and inquiry were submitted.