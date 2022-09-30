Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Propofol row at PGIMER: Drug was not of standard quality, finds lab report

Propofol row at PGIMER: Drug was not of standard quality, finds lab report

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 04:30 AM IST

PGIMER authorities on September 1 had said that five deaths were suspected to have been caused by adverse reaction to propofol, an anaesthetic drug

Following the suspected deaths at PGIMER, samples of the drug were sent to the regional drugs testing laboratory in Chandigarh, whose report was made available recently. (AFP)
Following the suspected deaths at PGIMER, samples of the drug were sent to the regional drugs testing laboratory in Chandigarh, whose report was made available recently. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Medical report of the propofol injections that were suspected to have caused five deaths at PGIMER has termed them “not of standard quality”.

PGIMER authorities on September 1 had said that the deaths were suspected to have been caused by adverse reaction to propofol injections with the brand name “Propoven”, an anaesthetic drug manufactured by Becure (Biovenice Criticure).

Following this, the UT health department had constituted a probe panel, and withdrawn the drug from hospitals and pharmacists in the city, besides sending samples of the drug to the regional drugs testing laboratory whose report came out now.

As the injections were procured from Gupta Medicos at PGIMER’s emergency block, a notice was also issued to the pharmacy that had responded that the injections were sold were as per prescribed norms and were not expired.

The distributor of the drug in Panchkula was also told to ensure that injections of the same batch were not sold or used till reports of the samples and inquiry were submitted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out