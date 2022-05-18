Protesting farmers left high and dry as CM flies to Delhi
Chandigarh : Scores of farmers affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a common platform of different farm bodies, on Tuesday laid a siege to a key road leading to Chandigarh from Mohali as they were not allowed march towards the official residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh.
The farmers were left high and dry in the scorching heat after the CM reportedly flew to Delhi without meeting them. The AAP government, which won the February 20 state polls with a thumping majority bagging 92 of the 117 seats in the state assembly, has landed in a quandary just two months after the formation of the government.
The farmers started a march towards the CM’s Chandigarh residence but were stopped on the Chandigarh-Mohali border. A heavy contingent of police was deployed on the Chandigarh-Mohali border in the wake of several farmer bodies’ call for an indefinite protest in the UT over their demands, including wheat bonus and beginning paddy sowing from June 10, among others.
The Mohali police put up barricades and tippers, and rolled out water cannons to prevent protesting farmers from entering Chandigarh. The Chandigarh Police too made similar security arrangements.
The police had to divert traffic on the Chandigarh-Mohali road near the YPS Chowk to alternative routes.
The farmer unions had given a call for an indefinite protest in Chandigarh on the lines of the year-long agitation at the Delhi borders against the now-repealed three farm laws.
Giving a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, the farm leaders announced that if the CM doesn’t meet them by Wednesday, they would start a permanent dharna on the Chandigarh-Punjab border in Mohali.
Carrying ration, beds, fans, coolers, utensils, LPG cylinders and other items, farmers from across Punjab assembled at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali. The protesting farmers said they had got a message from the Punjab government for a meeting. “We got a message from the Chandigarh DGP that a meeting with chief minister has been fixed on Wednesday at 11am. Then another message came, saying as the CM has gone to Delhi and the meeting can be held with the chief secretary,” BKU (Sidhupur) state president Jagjit Singh Dallewal told reporters on Tuesday evening. However, the farmers insisted on meeting with the CM, saying they were not hopeful of getting their issues redressed by meeting a government official.
A three-tier security ring of the state police was deployed on Mohali roads leading to Chandigarh to prevent farmers from marching towards the CM’s residence leading to a law and order problem and inconvenience to the Mohali residents.
Officials of the chief minister’s office and the agriculture department hoped for an early resolution of the demands raised by the farmers.
General secretary of the Kranti Kisan Union Gurmeet Singh Mehma said “The CM met the farm bodies on April 17 and later the power minister on May 10. But the issues flagged by us remain unaddressed.”
Mehma said that the government had promised to take all decisions by taking farmers into confidence but the one on staggered paddy cultivation was taken unilaterally. The government has divided the state into four zones for paddy sowing and each zone will start transplant cultivation from June 18, June 20, June 22 and June 24.
Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) state president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said: “Our main demand is to allow us to carry out paddy transplantation from June 10 instead of June 18.”
AAP’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the state government is committed to the welfare of farmers and it will address their genuine demands.
-
Biker arrested after beating tempo driver to death in Ulhasnagar
A 22-year-old tempo driver was killed by a biker after the four-wheeler allegedly broke the two-wheeler's number plate on Monday midnight. While the tempo driver was refusing the allegation, the biker allegedly assaulted him to death and fled the spot. He was later arrested by Ulhasnagar police. The accused is identified as a resident of Ulhasnagar, 29, Karan Jasuja. The accused later pulled out the driver, Sonu Patadia, and beat him up to death.
-
School principal, police officer arrested for Rajasthan constable recruitment paper leak
Eight people including a school principal, Diwakar Public Secondary School principal Shalu Sharma (33)'s husband and a police officer have been arrested by the special operations group of the Rajasthan Police for leaking a paper of the police constable recruitment examination held on May 14. Additional director general, SOG, Ashok Rathore said the investigators identified the examination centre in Jaipur suburb Jhotwara and arrested eight people found to be involved in the paper leak.
-
Real estate boost: Long-pending demands of Navi residents, developers to be resolved, says UD Min Shinde
Boman Irani, president, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “The issues resolved by the UD ministry will help Navi Mumbai developers to execute their projects seamlessly and reduce the ongoing financial burden caused due to rising input costs and increase in repo rate last week. Thousands of homebuyers who were not getting possession of their flats due to the CRZ issue will also get immediate relief.”
-
Mohali commuters bear brunt of road closures caused by farmers’ protest
Commuters on Tuesday found themselves at the receiving end as a farmer unions' protest at the YPS roundabout led to traffic being diverted to other routes, resulting in multiple traffic jams. Phase 7 residents were the worst affected as four major roads leading to the YPS crossing were closed for vehicular traffic amid the protest. Authorities were forced to barricade and seal Chandigarh-Mohali borders.
-
Spate of deaths: India’s missions in Canada to create database of students
India's missions in Canada are enhancing their outreach to students from India as their numbers balloon along with a spate of incidents, including accidents, suicides, even murders. The latest such tragedy was reported on Sunday, when Peel Regional Police found the body of 20-year-old Navkiran Singh from Moga district in Punjab drowned in the Credit Valley River in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. No cause has yet been attributed for the death.
