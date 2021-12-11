Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Protesting roadways unions to meet Punjab CM on Dec 14, to continue strike for now

Protesting unions of contractual staff of PRTC, Punjab roadways and Punbus refused to end their indefinite strike that entered fourth consecutive day
Punjab chief minister Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Representatives of the protesting contractual employees of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab roadways and Punbus will meet Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on December 14.

The employees, however, refused to end their indefinite strike that entered fourth consecutive day till a positive outcome of the meeting. They are demanding regularisation of job as promised by the state authorities in a meeting held on October 12.

The bus services remained largely affected in different parts of the state on Friday as well, causing inconvenience to the general public. A heavy rush was witnessed at bus stand and bus stops. Passengers were seen hiring private taxis to reach their destinations.

Nearly 90% of buses were remained parked at bus stands. Only 10% of the PRTC’s fleet of 1,100 buses operated on routes.

Harkesh Singh Vicky, vice-president of the Roadways and PRTC Contractual Employees Union, said the government is regularising the jobs of contractual staff of the education and other departments but there was no policy for those working on contractual and outsourcing basis with the transport department.

“Moreover, the government is threatening to sack us. The authorities are appointing untrained staff to run and operate buses,” he added.

The transport department has directed the managements of state transport undertakings to deploy regular staff, presently doing desk jobs, on field duties to minimise the impact of the ongoing strike.

