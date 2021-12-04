Protests by teachers’ unions, govt employees brings life to a standstill in Ludhiana

With the state elections approaching, employees of different government institutions intensified protests to press for such demands as the clearance of pending allowances, increment in salaries and regularisation of services.

The majority of government offices remained closed on Friday as staff remained on strike, and the impact was for the general public to feel. As many as 30 tuberculosis (TB) department employees marched from the civil surgeon office to the mini-secretariat to register their protest against the government’s stance on regularising the services of National Health Mission (NHM) employees.

On reaching the office of the deputy commissioner, they returned their Corona Yodha appreciation certificate to officials. The healthcare workers also staged a protest at the civil surgeon office, demanding both regularisation of jobs and an increment in salaries.

“The government is calling us a Corona Yodha for putting our lives at risk during the first and second waves of the pandemc. However, no decision has been taken when it comes to regularising our services,” said Dinesh Kumar, district account officer.

He said that 300 employees of NHM, Ludhiana, and 12,000 from across the state were on strike for an indefinite period.

No work at mini-secretariat

Meanwhile, ministerial staff employees at the deputy commissioner office and revenue department employees, including patwaris, also joined the strike.

All offices in the revenue department remained closed, with those dropped by the mini-secretariat being turned away.

Sarwan Singh and Gurpreet Singh from Sidhwan, Bet area, said they were visiting the mini-secretariat in connection with land mutation, but learnt that the offices were closed upon arrival.

PAU protest continues

Protests carried out by contractual employees and DPL workers of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), who have set up camp at the Thapar Hall at the university campus while demanding regularisation of old employees and increase in pay, also entered the fourth day.

Chamkaur Singh, president of the Contractual and DPL Employee’s Welfare Union said they will continue to protest until all their demands are met.

Besides, Dr Harmeet Singh Kingra, president of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO), who sat on an indefinite hunger fast at PAU campus on December 1 also refused to budge from his stance.

According to the members of the association, Kingra was doing well physically and will continue his fast.

Kingra was here supporting the protest of the teachers union from various universities, who are demanding the revision of the UGC pay scales and withdrawal of the decision of delinking universities from the commission.