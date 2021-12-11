Protests mar Channi’s public rally in Mansa

A public rally addressed by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday witnessed protests by the unemployed teachers and activists of the Youth Congress.

The twin events caused embarrassment to the organisers as it was seen as an important political event ahead of the forthcoming state elections. Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who came on the political stage for the first time on Friday after joining the Congress recently, faced strong opposition from a section of youth present in the gallery.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Harshwardhan Sapkal was among those present at the function.

As Channi started his address, a group of men among the Congress workers started raising slogans against the Punjab government for not providing jobs to the qualified teachers. They were overpowered by the security personnel and pushed out of the venue.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse another large group of protesters out of the venue. Some protesters also sustained injuries and several were taken into custody. The police action forced the CM to suspend his address for nearly 20 minutes.

Channi issued a stern warning to the protesting unions. “Such people are working with ulterior political motives and the government will not tolerate such unruly behaviour,” he said.

“I will not listen to such people who disrupt Congress meetings or climb atop water tanks to press for their demands. We are ready to redress problems of all sections, but unions cannot hold the government to ransom,” said the infuriated Channi.

Protesters try to disrupt Moosewala’s speech

Earlier, a group of Youth Congress activists hooted throughout the time when Sidhu Moosewala addressed the gathering.

Carrying placards of former Mansa district Youth Congress president Chuspinder Singh Chahal, the protesters tried to disrupt Moosewala’s speech.

He, however, urged the Congress workers to get united for the development of Mansa. “Mansa became a district in 1992 but this mutual rivalry led to a stage that the district continues to be underdeveloped. It is high time that we all get united. The Congress has several senior leaders in the district and I will take whatever role the party assigns me,” said the singer.

Transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who had overseen Mansa rally’s planning, was left red-faced with protest by a section of the party workers.

Police had a tough time handling Chahal’s supporters and they were caught unawares about the unemployed teacher’s presence among the political activists.

No dearth of funds for development: CM

Addressing the gathering, Channi said the state has enough funds for various developmental and welfare activities.

“It is an annual feature that money is generated from taxes and it gets exhausted by the end of the year on public activities. There is no shortage of funds,” he added.

Channi said the state government would welcome farmers who would start returning to their homes from Saturday after the repeal of the contentious farm laws.

Meanwhile, ex-AAP legislator from Jaitu Master Baldev Singh was inducted into the party. Singh, who was disqualified by the speaker in October this year for anti-defection provisions, had quit AAP on Thursday.