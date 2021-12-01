Provide opportunities, not freebies: Faridkot traders to Sisodia

Businessmen and traders of Faridkot on Tuesday told Delhi chief minister Manish Sisodia that the people in the state need employment and trade opportunities, not freebies.

Sisodia interacted with traders, businessmen, industrialists, transporters and shopkeepers in Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) programme “Vyapariyan te Karobariyan nal Manish Sisodia ji di galbaat” in Faridkot on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Don’t promise electricity or commodities for free. These things we can purchase ourselves if provided enough trade and employment opportunities in the state. We want you to promise to bring industry or a university to our area so that we can develop. This will create business and employment opportunities,” said Rajan Thakur, a trader.

Varinder Shah, Faridkot Vyapar Mandal president said that don’t hook our people on freebies. He said the freebies are given from the taxpayer’s money and its burnt will be faced by the industry, which is already collapsing in the state. “Already, due to lack of business and job opportunities young generation is moving abroad for better future. Foreign countries are developing rapidly using our youth while we are moving backwards because of this. Instead of freebies, promise to provide low-interest loans, develop industrial infrastructure and markets for easy trade,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravinder Bugra, a trader said that 600 units of free electricity is not a solution and this will not give many advantages if people do not have trade opportunities. “Give us trade and we are ready to pay bills. Due to the free availability of various goods people are becoming addicts, give them employment so they stay busy in work,” he said.

Answering questions of traders, Sisodia said give the politics of honesty to the businessman, business will progress itself. He said no state can progress without the progress of business, but for this unnecessary restrictions imposed on trade will have to be removed and the harassment of the trader will have to stop.

“After the formation of the AAP government, the politics of honesty, fairness, development and betterment of education will be done by completely eliminating corruption, like Delhi in Punjab also, the traders will be made partners in the government, policies will be made and implemented only after discussion with them. AAP government has done all this in Delhi but the governments in Punjab so far have done nothing but betrayed Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiyat,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}