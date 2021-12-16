Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PRTC employees’ protest in Kharar: Commuters stuck in traffic jam for 10 hours
chandigarh news

PRTC employees’ protest in Kharar: Commuters stuck in traffic jam for 10 hours

Commuters were at the receiving end on Wednesday after a massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Kharar flyover and at the bus stand, as around 5,000 contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation blocked the highway demanding regularisation of their jobs
Commuters were at the receiving end on Wednesday after a massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Kharar flyover and at the bus stand due to the PRTC employees’ protest in Kharar. (HT File/Representative Image)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Commuters were at the receiving end on Wednesday after a massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Kharar flyover and at the bus stand, as around 5,000 contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation blocked the highway demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The protestors had planned to gherao chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Kharar, but were stopped from proceeding, after which they blocked the highway. The blockade that started near the bus stand at 8 am remained in place till 6 pm, as even the heavy police force failed to remove the protesters.

Meanwhile, members of the National Rural Health Mission Employees Union, Punjab, also protested on the flyover from 12 noon to 6 pm. The NHM employees claimed that jobs of experienced employees had not been regularised despite working with dedication for a long time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP