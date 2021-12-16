PRTC employees’ protest in Kharar: Commuters stuck in traffic jam for 10 hours

Commuters were at the receiving end on Wednesday after a massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Kharar flyover and at the bus stand, as around 5,000 contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation blocked the highway demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The protestors had planned to gherao chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Kharar, but were stopped from proceeding, after which they blocked the highway. The blockade that started near the bus stand at 8 am remained in place till 6 pm, as even the heavy police force failed to remove the protesters.

Meanwhile, members of the National Rural Health Mission Employees Union, Punjab, also protested on the flyover from 12 noon to 6 pm. The NHM employees claimed that jobs of experienced employees had not been regularised despite working with dedication for a long time.