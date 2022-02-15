PSC/SSB posts: J&K admn announces one-time relaxation for overage candidates

In respect of the posts withdrawn by virtue of recent decision of administrative council, J&K government has ordered one-time age relaxation for candidates who had earlier applied for these posts and were eligible in terms of age, but have in the meantime crossed the upper age limit, said a government statement issued here.

“The government also states that subject to the fulfilment of other conditions of eligibility, a candidate shall be deemed to be eligible in terms of upper age limit, if he/she applies for the said post(s) in pursuance to fresh advertisement, as and when issued by JKPSC/SSB,” it added.

On February 6, following sharp criticism of its previous decision to withdraw all government posts referred to J&K Public Service Commission and J&K Services Selection Board, the J&K administration had said that “all the vacancies recalled by a recent decision of the administrative council shall be referred again to recruitment agencies for fast track recruitment as per the new domicile, reservation and recruitment rules providing equal opportunity to all”.

The administration also said, “A free, fair and merit based selection shall be quickly ensured”. It is also clarified that withdrawal of posts referred to PSC /SSB before October 31, 2019 has only been done for posts where selections have not been made and results have not been declared.

A government spokesperson had clarified that recruitment rules of various departments have been changed and updated.