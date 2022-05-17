PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled after centre in-charge accuses teachers of ‘facilitating cheating’ at govt school, Ayali Khurd

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) maths exam of 252 Class 10 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, has been cancelled after high drama was witnessed earlier in the day.

The centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. This resulted in a heated argument, as the teachers retorted by accusing him of deliberately giving the students less time to complete the exam.

PSEB has also issued show- cause notices to the Ludhiana DEO (secondary), centre controller, observer and the three teachers of the school who have been accused of disturbing examination proceedings. The board will announce the fresh date of the exam for these students on its website.

The centre superintendent alleged that the teachers and students surrounded him after the exam and a few parents barged into the school premises to confront him.

“The teachers here were trying to help students, but I strongly objected. When I confronted them, they created a scene along with the students and surrounded me. This is not the first time that the school teachers interfered in the examination process,” said Kumar.

Kumar also shot a video which is available with HT, where students can be seen jeering him and some teachers were trying to make them stop.

Sonia, who teaches mathematics at the school, said, “Students came to us to complain that the examination sheets were distributed to them at around 10.27 am, rather than the fixed time of 10.15 am and their answer sheets were also collected before time. I, along with another male teacher, went to Vinod to inquire about the matter.”

Kawaljot Kaur, principal of the school, refuted the cheating claims and said that she is part of the flying squad for the ongoing exams and can’t allow teachers to indulge in any such unfair activity.

“I was away for my duty, but I visited the school to probe the matter myself,” said the principal.

Yog Raj Sharma, PSEB chairman, said that he will initiate an inquiry and take appropriate action in the matter. Meanwhile, local education department teams reached the school for inquiry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON