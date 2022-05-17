PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled after centre in-charge accuses teachers of ‘facilitating cheating’ at govt school, Ayali Khurd
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) maths exam of 252 Class 10 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, has been cancelled after high drama was witnessed earlier in the day.
The centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. This resulted in a heated argument, as the teachers retorted by accusing him of deliberately giving the students less time to complete the exam.
PSEB has also issued show- cause notices to the Ludhiana DEO (secondary), centre controller, observer and the three teachers of the school who have been accused of disturbing examination proceedings. The board will announce the fresh date of the exam for these students on its website.
The centre superintendent alleged that the teachers and students surrounded him after the exam and a few parents barged into the school premises to confront him.
“The teachers here were trying to help students, but I strongly objected. When I confronted them, they created a scene along with the students and surrounded me. This is not the first time that the school teachers interfered in the examination process,” said Kumar.
Kumar also shot a video which is available with HT, where students can be seen jeering him and some teachers were trying to make them stop.
Sonia, who teaches mathematics at the school, said, “Students came to us to complain that the examination sheets were distributed to them at around 10.27 am, rather than the fixed time of 10.15 am and their answer sheets were also collected before time. I, along with another male teacher, went to Vinod to inquire about the matter.”
Kawaljot Kaur, principal of the school, refuted the cheating claims and said that she is part of the flying squad for the ongoing exams and can’t allow teachers to indulge in any such unfair activity.
“I was away for my duty, but I visited the school to probe the matter myself,” said the principal.
Yog Raj Sharma, PSEB chairman, said that he will initiate an inquiry and take appropriate action in the matter. Meanwhile, local education department teams reached the school for inquiry.
-
Chandigarh MC directed to clarity on fitness criterion for fireman post
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on a plea demanding clarity on the physical fitness criterion for female candidates applying for the post of fireman. The plea was filed by Rekha Rani, whose case was pending for compassionate appointment in the MCC, after Rani's father, who worked as gardener, died in 2014. The HC has sought response from the civic body by May 25.
-
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh meets Union minister Nitin Gadkari on land acquisition compensation
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday claimed that Union minister for surface transport Nitin Gadkari has assured to appoint an arbitrator to sort out the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired for various highway projects in Punjab. MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Rana Inder, said that he met Gadkari recently on the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired of Punjabis for the Jammu-Katra Expressway and other highway projects.
-
Spangle Condos residents decry RWA’s inaction over impotable water supply
Despite the drinking water samples from Spangle Condos, a residential society in Dhakoli, Zirakpur failing a quality test earlier this month, residents said the residents' welfare association responsible for the maintenance of the society has failed to take any action. Residents had on May 1 filed an application with the health department for testing of samples after receiving unclean water, following which the senior medical officer (SMO) collected the same on May 2.
-
GST dept raids shop in Ludhiana’s Kochar Market
A team of the state goods and services tax department conducted a raid at a CCTV cameras shop in Kochar market on Monday. The officials stated that the raids were conducted over a suspicion that the owner is suppressing sales to evade tax. Dist logs 2 new Covid cases Two fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday.
-
Two arrested for trying to throw drugs into Ferozepur central jail
Two persons were caught trying to toss in drugs into the Ferozepur central jail on Sunday night. Sub-inspector Jajpal Singh of the CIA staff said his team was standing guard near the jail's boundary following a tip-off about a possible attempt to sneak in drugs into the prison. On frisking, the team found 100gm heroin, 40 pouches of tobacco, five packets of biri, besides a 7.6mm pistol and two cartridges in the duo's possession.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics